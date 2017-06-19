London van incident: Theresa May calls it ‘potential terrorist attack’

Hong Kong: UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that police are treating a van crash outside a North London mosque as a “potential terrorist attack,” the Press Association reported in a Twitter post.

Police said one person died at the scene and eight were injured after a van hit pedestrians early this morning in Finsbury Park. The 48-year-old driver has been arrested and taken to hospital, police said in a statement this morning.

Also Read: Van rams worshippers leaving London mosque, killing at least one

The Counter Terrorism Command is leading the investigation, according to the statement. No other suspects at the scene were identified or reported to police, it said.

Terrorist attacks and a huge fire in London have shaken the public mood in recent weeks as May struggles to reboot after her party saw declines in an election this month. Bloomberg