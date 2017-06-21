Britain’s Prince Philip admitted to hospital

London: Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip was admitted to hospital as a “precautionary” measure, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

The 96-year-old royal is said to be in good spirits as he was treated for an infection related to a pre-existing condition.

Prince Charles, his son, will step in to accompany his mother at the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday.

A Buckingham Palace statement said: “The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London last night, as a precautionary measure, for treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition.”

“Prince Philip is in good spirits and is disappointed to be missing the State Opening of Parliament and Royal Ascot. The Prince of Wales will accompany The Queen to the State Opening. Her Majesty is being kept informed and will attend Royal Ascot as planned this afternoon.”

News of the illness comes shortly after Prince Philip had announced he would stand down from official public duties from autumn this year. On Tuesday, he attended the Royal Ascot horse races, accompanying the Queen for a full day of activity. PTI