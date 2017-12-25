PM @narendramodi being seen off by UP Governor, Ram Naik and Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath on his departure from Botanical Garden, Noida. pic.twitter.com/5GMiA9rp5M— PIB India (@PIB_India) December 25, 2017
Magenta Line inauguration LIVE: Modi flags off metro train, ends Noida visit
Highlights
- 7.15 pm ISTMahesh Sharma seeks PM’s support for development of Noida botanical garden
- 5.58 pm ISTMetro train project in Agra, Kanpur and Jewar airport project expedited: Yogi Adityanath
- 4.37 pm ISTArvind Kejriwal evades reply on Magenta Line inauguration
- 4.33 pm ISTNot inviting Kejriwal to Magenta Line launch insult of Delhi people: Manish Sisodia
- 4.22 pm ISTGood governance is key to all-round development: Modi
- 4.03 pm ISTPM Modi wraps up his Noida visit
- 3.34 pm ISTPM Modi flags off Magenta Line metro in Noida
- 2.48 pm ISTAtalji gave us vision for development: PM Modi
- 2.36 pm ISTPM Modi addresses public meeting at Amity University Ground
- 2.24 pm ISTFaith is important but blind faith is not desirable, says PM Modi
- 2.05 pm ISTI dream of an India less dependent on petrol imports: PM Modi
- 1.58 pm ISTPM Modi speaks at public rally near Amity University in Noida
- 1.44 pm ISTWill bring new metro lines in Kanpur, Agra: Yogi Adityanath
- 1.26 pm ISTPM Modi to address public meeting in Noida
- 1.45 pm ISTEntire stretch of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line to be operational from April
- 1.12 pm ISTPM Modi, Yogi onboard new Magenta Line metro
- 1.09 pm ISTPM Modi flags off new Magenta Line metro stretch
- 11.48 am ISTMagenta Line stations decorated with cultural, flora, fauna themes
- 11.44 am ISTBotanical Garden is first-ever metro interchange station outside Delhi
- 11.38 am IST10 trains to operate on Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden section
- 11.34 am ISTMagenta Line to use high-tech signalling system
- 11.29 am ISTBroad-sized coaches to ply on standard gauge Magenta Line: DMRC
- 11.26 am ISTNoida traffic police advisory ahead of Magenta Line inauguration
- 11.21 am ISTKalkaji Mandir to Botanical Garden in 19 minutes
- 11.25 am ISTTraffic police issues advisory ahead of PM Modi’s Noida visit
- 11.23 am ISTArvind Kejriwal not part of Magenta Line inauguration ceremony
- 11.18 am ISTModi to address a public meeting in Noida after Magenta Line inauguration
- 11.15 am ISTNarendra Modi to inaugurate section of Magenta Line
- What comes as a Christmas gift to thousands of daily commuters in the Delhi-Noida region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a section of the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is also attending the opening ceremony. However, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is not part of the inauguration ceremony. The 12.64km section connects Botanical Garden in Noida to Kalkaji Mandir in South Delhi and vastly improve travel time providing relief to thousands of daily commuters. Here are the latest updates and developments from the inauguration of the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line:
- 7.15 pm IST Mahesh Sharma seeks PM’s support for development of Noida botanical gardenUnion minister Mahesh Sharma, a member of parliament from Gautam Budh Nagar, today sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support for development of the botanical garden in Noida into a place of tourist attraction.Speaking at the public rally, Sharma said, “Land for the botanical garden was allotted 20 years ago and still needs development to attract tourists. It needs your (prime minister’s) attention and support for development.”Modi today inaugurated a stretch of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line with a ride between the Botanical Garden and the Okhla Bird Sanctuary stations. (PTI)
- 5.58 pm IST Metro train project in Agra, Kanpur and Jewar airport project expedited: Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath today announced new Metro projects for Agra and Kanpur in the state and said that the work for setting up an airport at Jewar near Noida also had been expedited. Two major expressways are also being planned in the state, he said. Referring to the inauguration of the metro line, Adityanath said the event was the “foundation stone of the development of Noida and state”. He said that as per Modi’s directions, he was working on the basis of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (participation of all and development for all) principle. (PTI)
- 4.37 pm IST Arvind Kejriwal evades reply on Magenta Line inaugurationAAP leaders and volunteers started tweeting with #TakeCreditButReduceFare. When reporters asked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for comments on being not invited for the inauguration of a section of the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line at a Christmas event in the city, the chief minister evaded a reply, saying the occasion was not right to talk about it. However, he retweeted Sisodia’s tweets. The Kejriwal government has been at loggerheads with the Centre and DMRC over the recent hike in the metro fares, despite the AAP’s objections. (PTI)
- 4.33 pm IST Not inviting Kejriwal to Magenta Line launch insult of Delhi people: Manish SisodiaDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was not invited to the launch of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line out of the fear that he might publicly demand a roll-back of the fare hike, his deputy Manish Sisodia said today. He also said that not inviting the chief minister to the inauguration programme at Noida was an “insult” to the people of Delhi. “Not calling the Delhi chief minister in an inauguration of a Delhi Metro project is an insult of the people of Delhi. There’s only one reason behind not inviting Kejriwal, the fear that he may urge the prime minister to roll back the fare hike (sic),” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader tweeted. Of the nine stations on the Magenta Line, seven are within the boundaries of Delhi, while the remaining two are in Noida. Those who had hiked the metro fares were “scared” of the AAP supremo, Sisodia said. (PTI)
- 4.22 pm IST Good governance is key to all-round development: ModiGood governance is the key to all-round development and it is time people shun the attitude of seeking personal gains while drawing up public schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today. The NDA-led Centre observes the day as ‘Good Governance Day’ to celebrate the birthday of former premier and BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “Governance cannot happen when the dominant thought process begins at ‘mera kya’ (how will it benefit me) and ends at ‘mujhe kya’ (why should I bother). We have changed this mindset. For us, decisions are about national interest and not political gains,” Modi said at a public meeting after launching a 12-km stretch of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line in Noida. He said while India is a prosperous country, people have been deprived of its benefits due to poor governance. “But I have taken upon myself to change all this. It is a tough decision (for many) when they have to think whether the policy would benefit them politically,” he said. The prime minister noted that if a policy was in “black and white” and well laid out, it would leave little scope for discretion, thus bringing down corruption. “When I came to power, newspapers used to report in box items that now officers have started coming to office on time...employees have to be more accountable,” he said. (PTI)
- 4.03 pm IST PM Modi wraps up his Noida visitPrime Minister Narendra Modi today advocated the use of public transport to save on fuel and costs associated with the import of petroleum, saying travelling on a metro train should be a “prestige issue”.
- 3.34 pm IST PM Modi flags off Magenta Line metro in Noida
PM @narendramodi flags off Metro Magenta Line from Botanical Garden to Kalkaji Mandir, at Noida, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/JmGYlRizo3— PIB India (@PIB_India) December 25, 2017
- 2.48 pm IST Atalji gave us vision for development: PM ModiIn his speech at a public rally in Noida, PM Modi called former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave us the vision to walk on the path of development. “Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji is the ‘Bharat Marg Vidhata.’ He has shown us the way towards development. He focussed on futuristic road infrastructure,” Modi said.The PM also talked about his government’s focus on infrastructure which he said is developing at an unprecedented pace. “Work on railway infrastructure, expanding road network is happening at a historic pace under the tenure of our Government at the Centre. India is making strides in the renewable energy sector. When we came to power, LED bulbs were expensive but now it is affordable,” he added.
- 2.36 pm IST PM Modi addresses public meeting at Amity University Ground
PM @narendramodi addressing the public meeting at Amity University Ground in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/34aoJHLjuK— PIB India (@PIB_India) December 25, 2017
- 2.24 pm IST Faith is important but blind faith is not desirable, says PM ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi says his government’s decisions are guided by the national interest and not political gains. “Governance cannot happen when the dominant thought process begins at ‘Mera Kya’ and ends at ‘Mujhe Kya.’ We have changed these mindsets. For us, decisions are about national interest and not political gains,” said PM Modi in Noida.Modi also pointed that Yogi Adityanath came to Noida defying superstitions and the ‘jinx’ associated with the visit to the city by Uttar Pradesh CMs.“I am very happy. Due to his dress, few people find it fashionable to believe that CM Yogi Adityanath is not ‘modern enough’ but it is Yogi Adityanath Ji who has done what CMs of UP never did-he came to Noida. Faith is important but blind faith is not desirable,” Modi said at the rally.
- 2.05 pm IST I dream of an India less dependent on petrol imports: PM ModiPM Modi at a public rally in Noida: “We live in an era in which connectivity is all important. This Metro, whose line was just inaugurated, is not only for the present but also for future generations. In 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom, I dream that we live in an India in which our petrol imports reduce. In order to achieve this, state of the art mass transit systems are the need of the hour. 24th December 2002...Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji took a ride on the metro. This was a historic moment. Since then, it has been 15 years & the Metro network in NCR has expanded considerably.”
- 1.58 pm IST PM Modi speaks at public rally near Amity University in NoidaPM Narendra Modi is addressing a public rally near Amity University in Noida after inaugurating a stretch on the Magenta Line between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir. Modi started with extending greetings on the occasion of Christmas and former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee’s birthday.“I convey my greetings on the occasion of Christmas. Today we mark the birthdays of two Bharat Ratnas. One is Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and the second, Atal Ji. It is due to the people of Uttar Pradesh that the nation has got a strong and stable Government. I will always remain grateful to UP for their affection,” says PM Modi in Noida.
- 1.44 pm IST Will bring new metro lines in Kanpur, Agra: Yogi AdityanathUP CM Yogi Adityanath: “This step (inauguration of Metro’s magenta line) will prove to be a milestone towards realizing the dreams of development for Noida & Greater Noida region. Today is Christmas & it is also the birthday of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I thank PM for giving Uttar Pradesh the offering of this new metro line on this occasion.” (ANI)“We are going to bring new metro lines in Kanpur and Agra,” the Uttar Pradesh CM said.
- 1.26 pm IST PM Modi to address public meeting in NoidaPrime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly address a public meeting in Noida. PTI reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line between Botanical Garden and Okhla Bird Sanctuary stations. Earlier PM Modi was received by UP governor Ram Naik, CM Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries on his arrival at Botanical Garden in Noida.
- 1.45 pm IST Entire stretch of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line to be operational from AprilPrime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a 12-km stretch of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line with a ride between the Botanical Garden and the Okhla Bird Sanctuary stations here. Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Union minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and DMRC chief Mangu Singh during the ride. The prime minister boarded the metro at Botanical Garden, which is the terminal station of the Magenta Line, at 1.05pm, and alighted at the Okhla Birds Sanctuary following a four- minute ride. Both stations fall in Noida, a suburban town in Uttar Pradesh bordering New Delhi. The other end of the line, for now, will be south Delhi’s Kalkaji Mandir. However, by April, the entire corridor, stretching till Janakpuri West, is scheduled to be functional. From the metro station, Modi proceeded to sector 125 rally ground at Amity University where he will address a public rally. (PTI)
- 1.09 pm IST PM Modi flags off new Magenta Line metro stretch
Noida: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates a stretch of the new Magenta line of the #DelhiMetro. The line connects Botanical Garden in Noida with Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/d1K7l1URmM— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017
- 11.48 am IST Magenta Line stations decorated with cultural, flora, fauna themesSix of the nine new stations—Botanical Garden, Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Jamia Milia Islamia, Ishwar Nagar, Okhla NSIC and Kalkaji Mandir—have been decorated, reflecting themes of nature, Yoga, and cultural landmarks. At the new Kalkaji Mandir station, ceramic murals of Lotus Temple, ISKCON Temple and nature-themed artworks, and paintings showing birds have been displayed. (PTI)
- 11.44 am IST Botanical Garden is first-ever metro interchange station outside DelhiThe Botanical Garden has been developed as the metro’s first-ever interchange station outside the boundaries of Delhi. With the commissioning of the new line, the travel time between south Delhi and Noida would be significantly reduced. The direct ride on the Magenta Line from Kalkaji Mandir to Botanical Garden takes 19 minutes while travelling through Blue and Violet Lines between the old stations takes 52 minutes, with interchange facility at Mandi House station. The new Kalkaji Mandir station is underground and an elevated walkway connects the new facility with the existing station, to facilitate passengers travelling towards Fardiabad side. (PTI)
- 11.38 am IST 10 trains to operate on Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden sectionThe DMRC authorities said that 10 trains would operate on this new line, while two would be kept on reserve, one each at Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden stations. The coaches running on this line have electronic information display, power charging capacity, including directly through USB ports, and seats in different colour shades. The new trains are also energy-efficient and would save about 20% energy compared to the existing coaches. (PTI)
- 11.34 am IST Magenta Line to use high-tech signalling systemThe Magenta Line has many other firsts to its credit. The new line has platform screen doors (PSDs) on all nine stations that will become operational from today, besides a high-tech signalling system that will allow the DMRC to run trains with enhanced frequency. The DMRC authorities said that 10 trains would operate on this new line, while two would be kept on reserve, one each at Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden stations. The coaches running on this line have electronic information display, power charging capacity, including directly through USB ports, and seats in different colour shades. The new trains are also energy-efficient and would save about 20% energy compared to the existing coaches. (PTI)
- 11.29 am IST Broad-sized coaches to ply on standard gauge Magenta Line: DMRCIn a first, broad-sized coaches will ply on the standard gauge track of the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro, the Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden section. All coaches to be introduced under Phase-III of the Delhi Metro rail network would be broad-sized only. “Coaches measuring 3.2m in width will be in operation on the new Magenta Line. This would also allow 30-40 more passengers than the capacity of coaches running on a standard gauge. The size of a broad gauge line is 5ft 6in (1,676mm) and a standard gauge line is 4ft 8.5in (1,435 mm). These broad-sized coaches (3.2m) can smoothly ply on the newly-laid standard tracks,” PTI quoted a senior DMRC official as saying. At present, carriages, measuring 2.9m in width are in use on existing standard gauge corridors—Violet Line (Kashmiri Gate-Escorts Mujesar) and Green Line (Kirti Nagar-Mundka), another senior official said. Yellow Line (Samyapur Badli-Huda City Centre) and Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida/Vaishali) are among the broad guage lines on which wide coaches ply.
- 11.26 am IST Noida traffic police advisory ahead of Magenta Line inauguration
🚨🚨🚨 *Traffic Advisory* 🚨🚨🚨— Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) December 23, 2017
...........................
दिनांक 25.12.2017 को *माननीय प्रधानमंत्री, भारत सरकार* के जनपद भ्रमण के अवसर पर यातायात व्यवस्था निम्नानुसार रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/FviNFrhCHs
- 11.21 am IST Kalkaji Mandir to Botanical Garden in 19 minutesThe new Magenta Line, 12.64-km section, part of the upcoming Botanical Garden (Noida)-Janakpuri West (Delhi) corridor, has nine stations and is set to be inaugurated by Modi. After the new section of the Delhi Metro is opened, commuters will be able to travel directly to the Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station from Botanical Garden in 19 minutes. The travel time Blue and Violet lines of the metro takes 52 minutes with interchange point at the Mandi House station. Metro’s new generation trains, which can run without drivers, will run on this section aided by the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology. (PTI)
- 11.25 am IST Traffic police issues advisory ahead of PM Modi’s Noida visitA Noida police traffic advisory has banned the entry of heavy vehicles in some parts of Noida. Vehicular traffic will not be allowed from Sector 38 Botanical Garden bus stand till Atta chowk road, the advisory issued by the Noida Traffic Police said. The road connecting Sector 94, 124, 125 and 126 too will remain blocked for vehicular traffic. Light vehicles can take the turn from below Mahamaya Flyover via Hajipur to reach sector 126, it said. Entry of heavy vehicles through Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway, Chilla Regulator, Sector 60 elevated road and MP road to FNG (Parthla) crossing will not be allowed from 7am to 9pm, the advisory said. Those coming from Greater Noida to attend the prime minister’s public rally at sector 125 can take Sector 93 cut and via service road to reach the rally site. (PTI)
- 11.23 am IST Arvind Kejriwal not part of Magenta Line inauguration ceremonyDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not be a part of the inauguration of a section of Delhi Metro’s newly-built Magenta Line to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 December, PTI reports. The official said that the Delhi government does not have any official intimation for the programme to be held in Uttar Pradesh. The DMRC, however, said it has not sent out invites since the Uttar Pradesh government was organizing the event.
- 11.18 am IST Modi to address a public meeting in Noida after Magenta Line inaugurationTight security is in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line. The 12.64-km section connects Botanical Garden in Noida to Kalkaji Mandir in south Delhi. Modi will also address a public meeting in Noida. The elite Special Protection Group, which provides security to the prime minister, has taken control of the premises. Provincial Armed Constabulary and paramilitary forces are part of the security at the venue. The area has been divided into 15 zones and an officer for each has been appointed. Aerial surveillance will be conducted with the help of helicopters, for which three helipads have been made at Botanical Garden. (PTI)
- 11.15 am IST Narendra Modi to inaugurate section of Magenta Line
Great news for friends in the NCR! Tomorrow, a stretch of the Delhi Metro"s new Magenta Line will be inaugurated, connecting Botanical Garden in Noida with Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi. Delhi-Noida travelling will become faster and more convenient. https://t.co/Zv785rEM7V— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2017
Latest News »
Govt starts safeguard duty probe on solar cells
Patanjali Ayurved signs Rs671 crore pact for Chhattisgarh food processing unit
Indian Oil, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL but it wants merger with ONGC
Bond market issuances likely to remain stable: India Ratings
Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ makes Rs115 crore in opening weekend