Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Fri, Sep 22 2017. 06 53 PM IST

Delhi HC seeks government’s stand on plea to stay WhatsApp, Facebook operations

The plea for putting on hold the operations of WhatsApp and Facebook was made in a PIL seeking regulation of their call services over the internet
PTI
The application has claimed that the encryption of messages and calls made on Facebook, Whatsapp were not easy to crack. Photo: Reuters
The application has claimed that the encryption of messages and calls made on Facebook, Whatsapp were not easy to crack. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: A plea seeking a stay on the operations of social media platforms Facebook and WhatsApp till a decision is taken whether to regulate their call services has prompted the Delhi High Court to seek the government’s response on the issue.

The plea for putting on hold the operations of the two social media platforms was moved in a PIL seeking regulation of their call services over the internet. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar sought to know the central government’s stand by 17 October on the application which alleges that these services were often used by terrorists to communicate with ease.

The application has claimed that the encryption of messages and calls made on these platforms were not easy to crack. The direction came on a plea by V D Moorthy, who has approached the court for regulation of Facebook and Whatsapp’s Voice Over Internet Protocol or Internet Telephony services.

He has urged the court to direct the authorities to bring the two social media platforms and other similar applications in India under a regulatory framework just like the telecom service providers and internet service providers.

The petitioner alleged that “unregulated operations of the Facebook and WhatsApp are a threat to national security and a loss to the public exchequer”.

First Published: Fri, Sep 22 2017. 06 53 PM IST
Topics: WhatsApp Facebook Delhi High Court stay on WhatsApp Social Media

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share