Godhra train burning case: Gujarat high court commutes death sentence of 11 convicts

Coach S-6 of the Sabarmati Express, in which 59 people, mostly ‘kar sevaks’ returning from Ayodhya were travelling, was burnt on 27 February 2002 at the Godhra station, triggering riots in the state. Photo: AP

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat high court on Monday commuted the death sentence of 11 convicts in the 2002 Godhra train carnage case to life imprisonment. The high court also upheld the life sentence awarded by the special SIT court to 20 others in the case.

Fifty-nine ‘karsevaks’ were killed in the Godhra train burning incident of 27 February 2002, triggering the worst communal riots in the history of Gujarat.

A division bench of justices Anant S. Dave and G. R. Udhwani of the high court pronounced the judgement on appeals filed by the convicts as well as the prosecuting agency.

The special SIT court had on 1 March 2011 convicted 31 persons. The trial court sentenced 11 persons to death and 20 others to life imprisonment, while acquitting 63 others.

The high court today also ordered the state government and the railways to pay a compensation of Rs10 lakh to the kin of those killed in the train burning incident.