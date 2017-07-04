TMC govt working to reverse skilled labourers’ migration in gems & jewellery sector: Amit Mitra

Mumbai: The Mamata Banerjee government is aiming to increase West Bengal’s share of 11% in the national turnover of gems and jewellery to at least 20% in the next three years, said West Bengal’s finance and industry minister Amit Mitra here on Tuesday.

A large number of skilled artisans and labourers in the gems and jewellery sector of West Bengal had migrated out of the state during the 34-year-old rule of the Left parties but the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was putting in place policies to encourage reverse migration, Mitra told reporters.

He claimed that the reverse migration had already started in some measure as skilled workers and labourers from West Bengal who had moved to other parts of India were now finding jobs back home in the state. “After agriculture and textiles, gems and jewellery sector is the largest employer in India. Wherever in India has there been a growth in this sector, it is because the skilled artisans and labourers from West Bengal have gone there and contributed because of lack of conducive policies. We are putting in place policies now to bring them back,” Mitra said.

He was in Mumbai to attend a promotional road show and sectoral discussions ahead of the ‘Bengal Global Business Summit’ in Kolkata in January 2018. Mitra said the TMC government would finalise an exclusive policy for the gems and jewellery sector by December this year. “No other state in India has an exclusive policy for gems and jewellery sector. The policy would look to leverage West Bengal’s large pool of human capital and set up manufacturing hubs that would generate nearly 5 million jobs,” Mitra said.

The gems and jewellery industry in India has a turnover of Rs5 trillion of which West Bengal accounts for 11%. Asked about the focus on gems and jewellery, Mitra said the government had identified the potential of this industry to create jobs. “The emphasis on gems and jewellery is part of a grand strategy of the Mamata Banerjee government to leverage our core competency which is human capital,” he said. He pointed out that the TMC government had built an exclusive gems and jewellery park at Ankurhati in Howrah district spanning 250,000 square feet of which 150,000 square feet had already been allotted to manufacturers. Another such park is coming up on 6 acres of land in North Kolkata, West Bengal’s additional chief secretary, industries, Rajiv Sinha said.