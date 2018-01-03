Triple talaq bill only intended at inciting Muslim community: Mamata Banerjee
The proposed law on triple talaq is only political ploy of the BJP, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Last Published: Wed, Jan 03 2018. 09 34 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday broke silence over the bill to abolish triple talaq, or instant divorce, saying the proposed law will not help women and that it was only intended to incite the Muslim community.
Her Trinamool Congress party’s lawmakers did not take part in the discussion over the bill in the Lok Sabha last week.
The proposed law is only political ploy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Banerjee said on Wednesday, addressing a rally in Birbhum district.
First Published: Wed, Jan 03 2018. 09 34 PM IST
