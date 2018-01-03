Triple talaq bill only intended at inciting Muslim community: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. File photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday broke silence over the bill to abolish triple talaq, or instant divorce, saying the proposed law will not help women and that it was only intended to incite the Muslim community.

Her Trinamool Congress party’s lawmakers did not take part in the discussion over the bill in the Lok Sabha last week.

The proposed law is only political ploy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Banerjee said on Wednesday, addressing a rally in Birbhum district.