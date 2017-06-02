India committed to Paris climate deal, says Narendra Modi in Russia

Both India and Russia under the current leadership of PM Modi and Russian president Vladimir Putin have set a goal of enhancing trade ties to $30 billion by 2025. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s commitment to the Paris climate deal, a day after President Donald Trump announced his plans to pull the US out of the 2015 climate agreement

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Summit, where India is a first-time partner country, Modi invited Russian businesses to invest in infrastructure, defence and manufacturing sectors, while also reaffirming the country’s commitment to protect the climate deal.

Modi also said that India-Russia relations have continuously strengthened over 70 years irrespective of changes in the world, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both India and Russia under the current leadership of PM Modi and Russian president Vladimir Putin have set a goal of enhancing trade ties to $30 billion by 2025.