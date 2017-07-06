Modi visit: Israeli media hails new friendship, but raises concerns

The Israeli media has been closely tracking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit in the past two days. The Israeli dailies have extensively reported on warm welcome extended by Israel President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, the 2012 attack on the Israeli embassy in New Delhi was a point of contention.

Demanding a probe in the 2012 Israel Embassy attack, Modi’s Israeli counterpart raised concern over why no accused was punished in the case. On 13 February 2012, a bomb explosion on an Israeli diplomatic car in New Delhi had wounded one embassy staff member, a local employee and two passers-by. A motorcyclist attached a sticky bomb to the car of the wife of the Israeli defence attache to India while she was on her way to pick up her children from school.

Modi’s visit also evoked a sense of excitement among the Indian diaspora, as Indian-origin people drove down to Tel-Aviv to hear Modi’s speech, added the reports.

Here’s what the Israeli media reported on Modi’s three-day visit:

The Jerusalem Post: India was the first non-Muslim state to recognize ‘State of Palestine’, says Israel’s popular daily The Jerusalem Post. A report in the newspaper elaborated the joint statement signed by Modi and Netanyahu, on Palestinian-Israel diplomatic process. The report pointed at how the 21-clause document gave no reference to the two-state solution. The report also cited a senior Indian official, who was quoted as saying that it was not India’s style to engage in ‘megaphone diplomacy’.

Haaretz.com: A report in Haaretz website pointed at how India has not punished the Iranians in the 2012 Attack on Israeli Embassy. The report says that Netanyahu questioned Modi on progress made in the case that involved attack on Israeli diplomat’s car. The report has highlighted how India is yet to prosecute any suspects involved in the attack that took place on 13 February.

The Times Of Israel: A report in The Times of Israel captured the euphoria and excitement among the Indian-origin population in Israel. The report stated that a large number of Indian diaspora attended the event organised to welcome Modi and enjoyed Bollywood movies and songs. Indian singer Sukhwinder Singh’s performance was the highlight of an event held in Tel Aviv. The singer presented a number in Hebrew, highlighting the new friendship between the two nation. Another report in the newspaper says PM Netanyahu accepted Modi’s invitation to visit India, as the two leaders plan to deepen cooperation on technology, counter terror efforts and agriculture.

Israel Hayom: A report in Israel Hayom pointed at Modi’s strategic move to focus only on his visit to the nation. The report stated that unlike other world leader’s visit to Israel, Modi announced that he would not visit the “Palestinian Authority or meet with any Palestinian officials while in the region. The report cited Daniel Carmon, Israeli ambassador to India referring this visit as the pinnacle of improved Israel-India ties. “This is a new kind of diplomacy,” Carmon was quoted by the newspaper as saying.