48 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy, 12 mechanised boats seized
The Sri Lankan Navy arrests 48 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu after firing in the air, Fisheries Assistant director Shivakumar says in Chennai
Rameswaram: The Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday arrested 48 fishermen from Tamil Nadu after firing in the air, official sources said.
12 mechanised boats of the fishermen were also seized by the Sri Lankan Navy, Fisheries Assistant director Shivakumar told PTI in Chennai.
The fishermen, belonging to Pudukottai and Jagadapattinam districts, were taken to Kangesanthurai by the navy personnel, he said.
The navy men allegedly rammed their boats against the mechanised vessels and under its impact four fishermen fell into the sea and were rescued by the naval personnel immediately.
Later they fired a couple of shots in the air and asked the fishermen to surrender, which they did. The fishermen were later taken to Kangesanthurai.
First Published: Tue, Aug 08 2017. 03 18 PM IST
