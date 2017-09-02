SC accepts CBI submission to file rejoinder in Karti Chidambaram case

Photo: Mint

The Supreme Court on Friday accepted the Central Bureau of Investigation’s submission to file a rejoinder (reply to a reply) in the matter of a look-out circular being issued against former finance minister P. Chidambaram’s son, Karti Chidambaram.

On 18 August, the Supreme Court had directed Karti to appear before an investigating officer at CBI headquarters in New Delhi on 23 August in connection with a corruption case registered against him, Mint had reported.

Gopal Subramaniam, counsel for Karti Chidambaram, submitted that his client had been “called for investigation on 23 August and asked a hundred questions from 11 am to 7 pm.”

Criticizing the concept of look-out circulars, he argued that they are meant to “impede the movement of a person.”

His main argument was that his client was being pulled up for a “Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval given to a company by his father as a former Union Finance Minister, for which no FIPB official has been examined but Karti is being examined.”

Allegations of corruption involving several companies and properties abroad have been made against Chidambaram. The counsel for CBI submitted that, “It is not merely a matter of one company, several companies or properties abroad, there are good reasons for issuing a look-out circular against Karti.”

CBI sought the court’s permission to file a rejoinder in the case and has been given the same.

The case is expected to come up for hearing next on 11 September.