Delhi sealing drive: AAP, Congress to meet SC panel

A file photo of family members of Delhi traders protesting over going sealing drive at Lajpat Nagar in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: In an attempt to find a solution to the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital, members of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have decided to meet a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee.

The decision was taken at an all-party meeting held at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) boycotted the meeting.

The sealing drive was initiated by the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee on commercial premises, including shops and restaurants, for failing to deposit “conversion charges” as per provisions in the Master Plan 2021.

“Had a very good meeting with representatives of Congress. BJP boycotted. I wish BJP had also participated in the interest of Delhi’s traders,” Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting.

Kejriwal urged members of the Congress to raise the issue along with their AAP colleagues during the ongoing budget session of Parliament.

PTI contributed to this story.