PM Modi reviews GST preparedness ahead of 1 July rollout

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the preparedness for the new indirect tax regime — goods and services tax (GST) — which will be rolled out from 1 July.

The meeting was attended by finance minister Arun Jaitley, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia and senior officers from the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC). This was the first review by the PM after the GST Council finalised the rates, and the second since 2 May.

The GST Council, chaired by Jaitley and comprising his state counterparts, has already finalised tax rates on almost all goods and services. It will meet again on 11 June to review some of the rates and discuss other pending issues. All goods and services have been put in slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28%, with the exception of gold and precious metals, which will attract 3% GST, and rough diamond at 0.25% GST.

Items like salt, milk, gur, egg, curd, unpacked foodgrain and paneer, fresh vegetables, unbranded atta, maida, besan, honey, besides education and health services, have all been exempted from GST. Tea, sugar, coffee beans, edible oil, packed paneer, milk powder, brooms, domestic LPG and kerosene have been put in the 5% bracket.

According to the fitment of rates in various tax brackets, 81% of the items will fall in/below 18% slab. Only 19% of the goods will attract GST above 18%. Hair oil, soaps, jams, soups, ice cream, capital goods and computers will attract an 18% levy. Those placed in the 28% slab are custard powder, shampoo, perfume, make up items, chewing gum, motorcycle, cement and consumer durables.

The single-biggest taxation reform since independence, the GST will subsume 16 different taxes, including excise, service tax and VAT, and make India a single market for seamless movement of goods and services. GST is estimated to boost GDP by 1-2% and bring down inflation by 2% over the long term.