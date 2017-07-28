Panama Papers: A timeline of the events that led to Nawaz Sharif’s resignation

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers scandal. Photo: Reuters

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered the disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after a corruption investigation into his family’s finances, plunging the South Asian country into political turmoil ahead of a national election next year. Following is the chronology of the Panamagate scandal:

■ 4 April 2016: The International Consortium of Investigative Journalism publishes the Panama Papers, exposing tax evasion by the world’s elite through off-shore accounts and shell companies. The documents include names of Sharif’s family.

■ 5 April 2016: Sharif sets up a judicial committee to investigate the allegations, denies charges.

■ 26 April 2016: Opposition parties reject the judicial commission set up by the government.

■ 1 November 2016: The Supreme Court decides to pursue a case related to Nawaz Sharif.

■ 7 November 2016: PML-N submits Qatari prince’s letter to the Supreme Court containing information about the London flats that were at the centre of the Panama Papers scandal.

■ 6 January 2017: Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz submits details of assets after the Supreme Court resumes hearing.

■ 20 April 2017: SC orders formation of a JIT with a split 3-2 verdict to probe the corruption charges against Sharif.

■ 5 May 2017: SC formally constitutes the JIT.

■ 22 May 2017: The JIT presents its first bi-weekly report to the SC in two volumes.

■ 24 May 2017: The JIT sends questionnaires to Sharif and his two sons - Hussain and Hassan.

■ 28 May 2017: Sharif’s elder son, Hussain, appears before the JIT, claims it did not provide him any questionnaire.

■ 30 May 2017: Hussain appears before JIT for the second time.

■ 13 June 2017: The JIT submits report to the SC on obstructions to its work, blames government institutions for “creating impediments in the collection of evidence”.

■ 15 June 2017: Sharif appears before the JIT for questioning, becoming the first sitting Pakistan prime minister to appear before any investigating agency.

■ 17 June 2017: Sharif’s younger brother and chief minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif questioned by JIT.

■ 5 July 2017: Sharif’s daughter Maryam appears before JIT.

■ 7 July 2017: Former Qatari premier Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani sends a letter to the JIT, asking it to record his statement at his palace before submitting its final report to the SC.

■ 8 July 2017: PML-N says will reject any JIT report without Qatari ex-premier’s statement.

■ 10 July 2017: The JIT submits final report to the SC.

■ 21 July 2017: The three-judge bench Supreme Court bench hearing the case reserves decision.

■ 28 July 2017: The five-member Supreme Court bench unanimously rules against Sharif, disqualifying him from the office.