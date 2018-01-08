 Delhi govt launches common card for bus, metro rides - Livemint
Delhi govt launches common card for bus, metro rides

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal launches a common card for rides on public buses and the metro
Last Published: Mon, Jan 08 2018. 03 54 PM IST
PTI
Delhi is the first city in the country to have a common mobility card, which can at present be used on 200 DTC and 50 cluster buses plying on different routes, apart from metro trains. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a common card for rides on public buses and the metro, terming it a big step in the city’s transport sector.

Delhi is the first city in the country to have a common mobility card, which can at present be used on 200 DTC and 50 cluster buses plying on different routes, apart from metro trains.“Its a big step in the transport sector that will facilitate the seamless travel of people in Delhi,” Kejriwal told reporters after a short ride on a DTC bus on the occasion.

The card, which will function like a debit card, will be operational in all DTC and cluster buses from 1 April.

The city has around 3,900 DTC and over 1,600 cluster buses. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot was also present for the launch of the pilot project.

First Published: Mon, Jan 08 2018. 03 22 PM IST
