NEET exam: SC directs Tamil Nadu govt to ensure no agitation takes place

Loyola College students during their protest demanding justice for Anitha and urging the Central government to ban NEET, in Chennai on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that no agitation takes place in the state over the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) examination issue.

The apex court directed that anybody involved in any kind of activity that stalls normal life of citizens in the state should be booked under the appropriate law.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra passed the direction observing that the NEET examination had already been upheld by the apex court. “As an interim measure, it is directed that it shall be the obligation of the chief secretary and principal secretary of Tamil Nadu to ensure that no agitation takes place in relation to the NEET examination that has been upheld by this court,” the bench, also comprising A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said.

The top court issued notice to Tamil Nadu government on a plea seeking a direction to the state to maintain law and order situation and ensure that no agitation, strike or protest by political parties or individuals be allowed against the NEET examination.

The petitioner had also submitted that normal life of citizens was gravely affected due to the ongoing protests on the issue in the state. The bench will now hear the matter on 18 September.