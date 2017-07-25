Swachh Bharat Mission in-charge Praveen Prakash sent back to cadre state

New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat and in-charge of the government’s ambitious ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, Praveen Prakash was on Tuesday sent back to his cadre state Andhra Pradesh before completion of his central deputation tenure.

The competent authority has approved premature repatriation of Prakash, a 1994-batch IAS officer, to his cadre, an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said. Prakash is National Mission Director -- at the level of Joint Secretary-- of ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’.

The mission was launched on 2 October, 2014 with the objectives of eliminating open defecation and eradication of manual scavenging, among others.