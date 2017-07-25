Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Jul 25 2017. 08 56 PM IST

Swachh Bharat Mission in-charge Praveen Prakash sent back to cadre state

Praveen Prakash, national mission director , Swachh Bharat Mission, was sent back to his cadre state Andhra Pradesh before the completion of his central deputation tenure

PTI
The mission was launched on 2 October, 2014 with the objectives of eliminating open defecation and eradication of manual scavenging, among others. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint
New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat and in-charge of the government’s ambitious ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, Praveen Prakash was on Tuesday sent back to his cadre state Andhra Pradesh before completion of his central deputation tenure.

The competent authority has approved premature repatriation of Prakash, a 1994-batch IAS officer, to his cadre, an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said. Prakash is National Mission Director -- at the level of Joint Secretary-- of ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’.

    First Published: Tue, Jul 25 2017. 08 56 PM IST
    Topics: Swachh Bharat Mission Praveen Prakash National mission director central deputation Clean India Mission

