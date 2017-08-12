Children’s death at BRD Medical Collage: Centre seeks report, MoS for health to visit Gorakhpur

Union health minister JP Nadda has sought a report from the UP health department into the matter.

New Delhi: Union health minister JP Nadda has asked minister of state for health Anupriya Patel and health secretary C.K. Mishra to visit Gorakhpur to look into the deaths of children in a hospital in the eastern UP town. Nadda has sought a report from the state health department into the matter.

An expert team will also be leaving for Gorakhpur today.

At least 30 children have died in the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur since the past two days, district magistrate Rajeev Rautela said yesterday.

The Union home ministry yesterday said according to the SP of Gorakhpur, 21 children died due to shortage of supply of liquid oxygen. However he gave no reason for the deaths.

“As per SP Gorakhpur, 21 children died due to shortage of supply of liquid oxygen in BRD Medical College in last 36 hours. Senior officers are on the spot. Exact cause is being verified by civil administration,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

The incident triggered outrage with the Samajwadi Party and the Congress seeking the state health minister’s resignation. The Congress today also demanded the resignation of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.