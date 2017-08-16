Uttar Pradesh govt to launch farm loan waiver scheme tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had in April approved the ‘Krishi Rin Mochan Yojana’ for farm loan waivers. Photo: HT

Lucknow The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government will launch its flagship ‘Krishi Rin Mochan Yojna’ (form loan waiver scheme) in the state capital on Thursday, state agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said in Lucknow.

In April this year, state chief minister Yogi Adityanath had approved this flagship scheme ‘Krishi Rin Mochan Yojna’ to waive crop loan of small and marginal farmers subject to a ceiling of Rs1,00,000.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh will be present on this occasion as the chief guest.

“The Union home minister will give certificates to 7,500 farmers covered under the scheme at a programme here tomorrow,” Shahi told reporters here.

“It will be a historic day tomorrow, when the state government will fulfill its election promise of loan waiver. In the first phase, certificates will be given to eligible farmers. From 5 September, ministers will distribute certificates in their respective districts taking forward the scheme,” he said.

He said that to avail the scheme, under which crop loans of up to Rs1 lakh will be waived, farmers will have to link their account with Aadhaar and verify it.