Gauri Lankesh murder: Karnataka govt sends report to Union home ministry

The report also mentions the formation of an SIT to probe the Gauri Lankesh murder case. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The union home ministry has received a report from the Karnataka government on the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh by unidentified persons in Bangalore, an official said.

The state chief secretary in his factual report gave detailed account of the sensational killing and the follow up action by the police.

The report also mentioned that the state government had set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case and find out those involved in the murder of the 55-year-old journalist, the home ministry official said.

Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba, following the instruction by home minister Rajnath Singh, asked the Karnataka government to submit a report about the details of the incident.