98.8% of Bihar villages electrified, Nitish Kumar told at review meet

Basic needs like electricity are unavailable to millions in India. Photo: Mint

Patna: Only 477 of Bihar’s 39,073 villages are now left to get electricity as the state has achieved 98.8% electrification of its villages, it was said at a review meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Altogether, 38,596 villages have been electrified and the remaining 477 villages will get a power connection by the end of December, chief secretary Anjani Kumar Singh said, briefing the media about the review meeting. Under the “seven resolves” of good governance, the state government had set a target to provide free electricity connection to every household of Bihar by end of 2017. Singh said the energy department was instructed to replace worn-out 11 KV and LT (low tension) wires soon.

The department was also told to set up solar power stations at Kajra and Pirpainty in place of thermal power stations, as proposed earlier. At the marathon review meeting, Kumar took stock of several departments including energy, excise and prohibition, sugarcane and minority welfare. During review of the excise and prohibition department, it came to light that 68,579 persons have been sent to jail under the new liquor law in Bihar so far.

A total of 3,88,864 raids have been conducted and 60,232 cases registered for violation of the liquor law. Total prohibition is in implementation in Bihar since April last year.

Kumar said that, on the pattern of other schools, students of madrasas would also get incentive money for passing 10th and 12th class. The state government would provide funds for the construction of classrooms, drinking water, toilets and libraries in government-authorized madrasas.