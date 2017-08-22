Delhi Book Fair to begin on 26 August

The nine-day-long fair aims to promote literacy and good reading habits. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The 23rd edition of the annual Delhi Book Fair will begin at Pragati Maidan from 26 August, the Indian Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) has announced.

The nine-day-long fair, organized by ITPO in association with the Federation of Indian Publishers, aims to promote literacy and good reading habits among children and the youth by offering vast literature on a wide range of subjects.

“Delhi Book Fair is playing a pivotal role in reiterating the might of the pen and the printed world and has come to be recognized as the biggest book bonanza keenly awaited by students, teachers, scholars, authors, intellectuals, librarians and book lovers,” the ITPO wrote on its official website. The fair will provide a platform for business-to-business transactions, establishing new contacts, entering into co-publishing arrangements, translation and copyright arrangements, reprinting of old and rare books, apart from providing retailing opportunities as a multitude of visitors to the fair.

A number of conferences and seminars, buyer-seller meets, book releases, book discussions, literary activities for children and meet-the-author sessions will be organized during the fair.