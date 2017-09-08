Hurricane Irma threatens Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, prompting evacuation order

Hurricane Irma was headed for a direct hit on Florida on Sunday, prompting some to estimate it could be the most expensive storm in US history. Photo: Reuters

Miami: President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was ordered evacuated along with the rest of the exclusive Town of Palm Beach as Hurricane Irma threatened South Florida with catastrophic winds.

Authorities on the barrier island that’s home to Trump’s Winter White House ordered a mandatory evacuation on Thursday, urging residents to get out of the town by 5pm on Friday, according to an alert posted on its website.

The alert said residents should relocate to a hotel or shelter on the mainland.

Irma was headed for a direct hit on Florida on Sunday, prompting some to estimate it could be the most expensive storm in US history. In Miami-Dade County, the storm also spurred the start of that region’s biggest-ever evacuation effort. Bloomberg