Siddaramaiah’s Bengaluru Declaration aims to woo backward classes

Bengaluru: The Congress-led Karnataka government on Sunday unveiled the “Bengaluru Declaration”—an eight-page document outlining measures to uplift scheduled castes and tribes (SCs/STs) and other backward classes (OBCs) in the country.

The release of the declaration comes at a time when the Congress is trying to consolidate the support of backward classes ahead of next year’s assembly polls and further alienate its main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has been actively trying to woo the community.

Compiled after consultations and recommendations from academicians, activists, policymakers and citizens , the declaration “hopes to be a dynamic blueprint that addresses the needs and aspirations of all Indians, and a starting point for an ‘alliance of equity’ of all progressive forces committed to safeguarding the idea of India”.

The declaration makes recommendations like upholding the rule of law, reform in political representation, equal opportunities, reservations in procurements of contracts, English medium education, reservation in promotions, minimum wage, eradicating manual scavenging and funding landless labourers, among other proposals, to help the backward classes.

At a conference organised by the government, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said the declaration is a document that contains programmes that the state government has already introduced, and those that need to be introduced to improve the political, economic and social metrics of the backward classes.

The state government had organised the Dr B.R. Ambedkar international conference—Quest for Equity—to commemorate the 126th birth anniversary of the father of the Indian constitution.

Siddaramaiah included minorities, backward classes, SCs and STs in the same bracket stating that all sections must benefit to “eradicate caste system” in the state and country.

The declaration also states that it will publish the socio-economic caste census. Dominant community leaders have already threatened of protests if the government releases the report, which, if the leaked findings are anything to go by, more than halves the population of the Lingayats and Vokkaligas—the two dominant communities in the state.

Siddaramaiah—from the backward caste ‘Kuruba’—stormed into power in 2013 with the support of AHINDA (acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits).

The BJP under the leadership of B.S.Yeddyurappa, a Lingayat, has been trying to woo the backward classes community and is hoping to repeat the saffron’s outfits run in states like Uttar Pradesh.

Siddaramaiah has actively pursued to keep the backward classes voter base while painting the BJP as an upper class party, which is anti-Dalit and anti-minorities after incidents of vigilante groups lynching people in the guise of cow protection in many states.

One of the declarations states that irrespective of religious identities or institutional affiliations, the state needs to strictly reassert political and legal accountability for any violence. “This is the only way to prevent lynchings and uphold the rule of law,” it states