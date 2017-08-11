Doklam a bilateral issue between India, China: British Deputy High Commissioner

British deputy high commissioner said it is an issue between India and China. Photo: AFP

Bengaluru: The Doklam Plateau issue is a bilateral matter between India and China and the UK is observing the situation as there is an interest in maintaining stability in the region, the British Deputy High Commissioner here said on Friday.

“It is an issue between India and China. It is something that the UK Government observes, in a sense, that there is an interest in maintaining stability of the region,” Dominic McAllister told reporters here to queries on the ongoing standoff in Doklam. India and China have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area for the last 50 days after Indian troops stopped the Chinese People’s Liberation Army from building a road in the area.

However, it was very much a bilateral issue between India and China, McAllister said. Responding to a query on the impact of Brexit on Indian students in UK, the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru said the situation before and after Brexit has not changed with regards to visa regulations.

The whole visa reform in UK was to discourage those who were abusing visas in the country, he said. The UK has seen a steady increase in the success rate of student applications post-Brexit, McAllister said.

Educational costs have become 17% cheaper for Indian students in the UK post-Brexit because of the favourable change in the exchange rate of Indian rupee and pounds sterling, McAllister said.