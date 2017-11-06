Will Mukul Roy prove to be BJP’s trump card in West Bengal?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made it clear that Mukul Roy has been admitted into the party at his own request.

Kolkata: For at least two years, Mukul Roy, one of the co-founders of the Trinamool Congress, has been straining at the leash to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). When he finally joined the party last week, it was made clear by the leadership that he was admitted into the BJP at his own request.

On Friday, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Roy was joining the BJP “unconditionally” as party president Amit Shah conspicuously stayed away from the media briefing. His role in the party is not defined yet, though BJP leaders, both in Delhi and Kolkata, have said that the party expects to gain from Roy’s understanding of electoral politics in West Bengal.

With panchayat, or village council, elections approaching, Roy, 63, may have only a few months to prove his worth and cement his position in the BJP.

As federal agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) turned up the heat against Trinamool Congress leaders for allegedly helping the now Saradha Group ply its illegitimate deposit collection business, Roy in 2015 started to distance himself from the party he co-founded.

At that time, the BJP’s leadership in Delhi wasn’t keen to engineer a rift within the Trinamool Congress by fielding Roy, said one of his close aides, asking not to be identified. But now the BJP is resolved to “uproot” the Trinamool Congress from West Bengal, and Shah made that clear to workers during his last visit to Kolkata, he added.

Ahead of the 2016 assembly election in West Bengal, Roy along with several other Trinamool Congress leaders was embroiled in another controversy. Roy was seen in the controversial Narada News sting operation, and is one of the leaders being investigated by the CBI and the ED.

Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee said that Roy defected under pressure from the federal agencies and that for some time he has been trying to undermine the party from within. By the time the BJP announced Roy was joining it, he was already ousted from the Trinamool Congress and had stepped down as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP has realised that its campaign against Trinamool Congress leaders over corruption is not winning votes, said Biswanath Chakraborty, a professor of political science at Kolkata’s Rabindra Bharati University and an independent election analyst. Because it doesn’t have anyone better to deal with elections, the BJP was “forced” to go with Roy, he added.

Dilip Ghosh, BJP’s state president in West Bengal, on Saturday said he will continue to call the shots and that he, on his own strength, will get more people from the Trinamool Congress to join the party, adding that Roy will add to the party’s organisational strength.

“Roy is up against a huge challenge,” said another BJP leader, who asked not to be named. The task is cut out for him: there are dissidents within the Trinamool Congress, and Roy’s job is to convince them that the BJP is not “untouchable”, this person said.

On Friday, while addressing the media, Roy said the BJP isn’t a communal party and that the Trinamool Congress had previously benefitted from being one of its allies. It is expected that Roy will spread the same message across West Bengal’s 77,000 polling booths and work at the grassroots level to expand the BJP’s support base, said the unnamed BJP leader cited earlier.