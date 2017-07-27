Amit Shah resets his sights: Eyes national role

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah is all set to contest parliamentary elections for the first time. The announcement was made on Wednesday after the highest decision making body of the party, BJP parliamentary board, cleared his name and asked him to contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha election from Gujarat.

Senior leaders of the BJP point out that the decision of the parliamentary board has ensured that Shah, who was busy planning the expansion of BJP, would now be directly involved in the party’s functioning in Parliament as well.

“Amit Shah is a member of legislative assembly in Gujarat. BJP is doing so well across the country, it is important that the party president plays a national role both inside and outside Parliament and be limited to a state assembly. As it is, the party wants Amit Shah to play a national role and not go back to state politics, so it is obvious in a way that he has been asked to contest,” said a senior BJP leader.

BJP leaders also explained that the Rajya Sabha seat also means that Shah is being initiated by the party to be involved in policy making and directly work for the people by representing a state.

“Not only a national role other than handling the party, the Rajya Sabha also means that Amit Shah would be involved in key decision making process of the government. As a representative of a state, Shah would also get an opportunity to work directly for the people and talk about their concerns,” the BJP leader added.

Members of the BJP also pointed out that since BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) lacks majority in the upper house, the presence of Amit Shah along with a former BJP leader as Vice-President, M. Venkaiah Naidu, would provide some relief to the party from the opposition. The functioning of BJP-NDA in Rajya Sabha has been handled by finance minister Arun Jaitley, but the presence of Shah would also give him an opportunity to contribute in the alliance.