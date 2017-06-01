Governor Mridula Sinha didn’t followed rules during govt formation in Goa: Congress

The BJP formed an alliance comprising some local parties, independents to capture power in Goa, even though it had won 13 seats against the 17 of Congress. Photo: PTI

Panaji: Months after the BJP succeeded in forming its government in Goa though it lacked a majority, the Congress, which had emerged as the single-largest party in the elections, on Thursday accused state governor Mridula Sinha of failing to act “judiciously” in the matter.

The BJP under Manohar Parrikar cobbled up an alliance comprising some local parties and independents to install its government in March, even though the saffron party had won 13 seats against the Congress’ tally of 17 in the elections held for the 40-member house in February. “We emerged as the single-largest party (in the elections) and still continue to be so if you go by law. As per a rule, the leader of the single-largest party should have been invited by governor to stake claim to form government,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary for Goa Amit Deshmukh said.

Deshmukh said the convention of inviting the single-largest party to form government was not followed in Goa, which is the cause for their grouse against the governor. “It was for the governor to act judiciously in the matter related to formation of government. However, she failed to act judiciously,” the Congress leader said, referring to Sinha’s invitation to BJP to prove its strength in the house in March. The Parrikar government proved its majority on floor of the assembly on 14 March with the support of 13 MLAs of BJP, and three legislators each of Maharashtravadi Gomantak Paksha (MGP) and the Goa Forward Party (GFP), besides three independents.

Congress MLA Vishwajeet Rane had abstained from voting. Deshmukh alleged the incumbent Parrikar government is “undemocratic”. “They (government) don’t have the mandate and the way they have come to power is kind of power-grabbing. Democracy is bulldozed,” he said.