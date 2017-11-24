Bypoll to Jayalalithaa’s RK Nagar assembly seat on 21 December, results on 24

The Gazette notification for the RK Nagar Assembly bypoll will be announced on 27 November. Photo: Mint

Chennai: By-election to the Dr Radha Krishnan Nagar Assembly constituency in Chennai, which fell vacant following the demise of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J.Jayalalithaa last year, will be held on 21 December, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

The Gazette notification for the by-election will be announced on 27 November. The last date for filing the nominations will be 4 December and scrutiny will be on 5 December and last date for withdrawal of nominations will be 7 December, an EC press release said.

The counting of votes will be held on 24 December and the election process will be completed before 26 of that month, the press release, which was made available by Tamil Nadu’s chief electoral officer Rajesh Lakhoni in Chennai, said.

The announcement comes days after the Madras high court said it expected the Election Commission to hold by-election in RK Nagar by 31 December. Chief justice Indira Banerjee and justice M.Sundar made the observation on a plea of a DMK leader R.S. Bharathi.

The by-election in RK Nagar, previously scheduled for 12 April 2017, was subsequently cancelled by the election panel following allegations of bribing of voters.

Also, the cancellation of bypoll came days after the income tax department held searches in premises of Tamil Nadu health minister C. Vijayabaskar. The premises belonging to the minister’s associates were also searched and raids revealed routing of Rs89 crore for “distribution to voters” in RK Nagar assembly segment.

Documents seized during searches at the premises of an accountant of the minister showed details of Rs89 crore and the money being channelled to RK Nagar through party functionaries. The amount was allegedly channelled through many party functionaries for distribution to voters, income tax sources had told PTI in April.

The RK Nagar bypoll was announced as part of by-election to constituencies in states, including Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.