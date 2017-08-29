Ex-Congressman Vishwajit Rane’s rise in Goa makes BJP cadres edgy

Vishwajit Rane, formerly of the Congress, won from Valpoi by 10,066 votes on BJP ticket. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa is happy that it has won both the assembly by-polls including Valpoi in North Goa where its nominee Vishwajit Rane scored a massive victory. But not many in the Goa BJP are happy with former Congressman Vishwajit Rane’s rise, which they think is happening at the cost of the “original BJP cadres.”

Rane, Goa’s health minister, on Tuesday won from Valpoi by 10,066 votes, a huge margin by Goa’s standards. Rane polled more than 70% of the total votes. Rane’s and chief minister Manohar Parrikar’s victory in the by-polls has taken the BJP tally in Goa to 14. In a politically volatile state of Goa which has of late seen some political stability, the BJP leads a coalition with two smaller parties and two independents.

Rane’s value as a legislator cannot be overstated for the BJP which literally scrambled for a simple majority in Goa after finishing runners-up to the Congress which won 17 seats in the February 2017 assembly elections. Rane, who had won from Valpoi in February too though on a Congress ticket, resigned his seat in March hours ahead of the Supreme Court-ordered floor test in Goa.

Blaming the Congress leadership for not making any efforts to form the government, Rane quit the party as well and joined the BJP to become the health minister. Rane, 45 and a commerce graduate, is the son of veteran Congress leader Pratapsinh Rane who neither campaigned for him in the election nor did he campaign for Congress candidate Roy Naik. Rane senior, five-time chief minister of Goa and a political patriarch of sorts in the coastal state, publicly maintained a discreet distance from his son’s campaign on BJP ticket.

Calls and text messages on Rane’s phone went unanswered.

The Valpoi by-election was a contest between the sons of two Congress veterans—Pratapsinh Rane and Ravi Naik, who, campaigned for his son. This is Vishwajit Rane’s fourth consecutive victory from Valpoi, a constituency he has “nurtured by sharing patronage and addressing some of the most basic needs of the people,” according to a Panaji-based political commentator who did not wish to be named.

“In 2007 and 2017, he won by around 3,500 and 3,000 votes, respectively. In February 2017, he won by 5,678 votes. His victory margin now has gone up to 10,066. This is on account of two reasons. One, he has shared his patronage among the electorate over the years by providing them jobs and basic services. Two, he is a Maratha which helps him relate to the large non-Brahmin population,” said the analyst. Rane contested on Congress ticket in 2012 and 2017 but in 2007, which was his first election, he fought and won as an independent.

With this massive victory—bigger than Parrikar’s margin of 4,803 votes—would Rane take on bigger responsibilities in the government and the party? A BJP functionary in Goa who comes from the ideological parent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) does not think so.

“Most of our cadres and party functionaries are edgy about Rane. They have not been comfortable with his entry into the party but we have to accept the fact that we need numbers in Goa. It is a political adjustment depending on the current situation and I don’t see very bright long terms prospects for Rane in the BJP,” said the BJP functionary requesting anonymity.

He said the BJP leadership would not be much perturbed by Rane’s rise and his massive margin of victory. “We don’t read much into it. He is also popular because of his father and the Congress candidate against him was a nobody. Don’t forget that the BJP vote-share of around 8,000 votes transferred to Rane in this election. He had got nearly 13,500 votes in February too,” the BJP functionary said.