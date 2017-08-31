India’s infrastructure output growth accelerated to 2.4% in July
New Delhi: India’s annual infrastructure output growth accelerated to 2.4% in July, driven up mainly by higher electricity and steel production, government data showed on Thursday.
The output grew a revised 0.8% year-on-year in June.
For April-July, the annual output growth was 2.5%, data showed.
Electricity production grew 5.4% in July from a year ago, faster than a 2.2% rise in June. Steel output in July was 9.2% on year compared with a 5.8% growth a month ago. Reuters
First Published: Thu, Aug 31 2017. 06 03 PM IST
