Last Published: Thu, Aug 31 2017. 06 03 PM IST

India’s infrastructure output growth accelerated to 2.4% in July

Government data shows that India’s annual infrastructure output growth accelerated to 2.4% in July, driven up mainly by higher electricity and steel production
Rajesh Kumar Singh
India’s electricity production grew 5.4% in July from a year-ago period, faster than a 2.2% rise in June. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: India’s annual infrastructure output growth accelerated to 2.4% in July, driven up mainly by higher electricity and steel production, government data showed on Thursday.

The output grew a revised 0.8% year-on-year in June.

For April-July, the annual output growth was 2.5%, data showed.

Electricity production grew 5.4% in July from a year ago, faster than a 2.2% rise in June. Steel output in July was 9.2% on year compared with a 5.8% growth a month ago. Reuters

First Published: Thu, Aug 31 2017. 06 03 PM IST
