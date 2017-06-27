Yogi Adityanath’s ‘100 days’ press conference is a one question affair

Lucknow: It was touted to be a major press conference on the completion of 100 days of the Yogi Adityanath government in UP on Tuesday, but the chief minister took only one question, leaving journalists confused.

Deflecting the issue, Adityanath sought the cooperation of the media in helping him run the government when a scribe raised a question relating to the plight of small and medium newspapers in the state. When another journalist rose to ask a question, the chief minister, with folded hands, took leave. Adityanath was flanked by deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma at the press conference at the Lok Bhawan, opposite the state legislature complex.

More From Livemint »

All the ministerial colleagues of Adityanath were seated on the dais along with the chief minister, who unveiled a booklet called 100 din vishwas ke on his government’s performance since he assumed office on 19 March. After he read out the highlights, journalists prepared to ask questions. However, he chose to avoid them.

The BJP government in UP, which assumed office on 19 March after bagging 325 of the 403 assembly seats along with its allies, faces major challenges, some of these being raising funds for a farm loan waiver and law and order issues, including communal clashes. The loan waiver, a pre-poll promise of the BJP, has the finance department burning the proverbial midnight oil as it tries to offload the sudden fiscal burden of nearly Rs36,369 crore.

This, coupled with the required Rs34,000 crore for the implementation of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations, has put an additional burden of Rs70,000 crore on the state’s coffers.