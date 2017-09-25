Army chief Bipin Rawat warns of another surgical strike against Pakistan if needed

The Indian Army is ready to ‘receive’ terrorists from across the Line of Control and keep dispatching them to their graves, says Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Army chief general Bipin Rawat said on Monday that surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) could be repeated, if necessary, seeking to send a stern message to Pakistan.

He said cross-border infiltration will continue because camps across the Line of Control, from where terrorists are launched, are still operational, and warned that the Indian Army is ready to “receive” them and keep dispatching them to their graves.

“The strike was a message we wanted to communicate to them and they have understood what we mean...that things could follow up, if required,” Rawat said.

He was speaking at the launch of a book India’s Most Fearless.

Later, responding to a question by reporters on infiltration attempts, Rawat said, “Terrorists will keep coming because the (terror) camps are operational there (across the LoC). Even we are ready. We will keep receiving them (infiltrators) to dispatch them two-and-a-half feet below the ground.”

The surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the LoC were conducted on the intervening night of 28-29 September last year, following a militant attack on an Army camp that killed 19 soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The surgical strikes were carried out by the Special Forces of the Army who had crossed the LoC. An unspecified number of terrorists waiting to sneak into India were killed in action by the Indian Army.