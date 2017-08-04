Govt may slap anti-dumping duty on Chinese castings

The Directorate General of Anti-Dumping and Allied Duties has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on Chinese castings for wind-operated power generators, as ‘material injury has been caused by the dumped imports’ of the product.

New Delhi: The government may impose anti-dumping duty on castings for wind-operated power generators from China to guard domestic players from below-cost imports.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd had filed an application before the Directorate General of Anti-Dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) for initiation of anti-dumping probe on imports of a certain type of castings for wind-operated electricity generators exported from China.

Castings for wind-operated electricity generators are also known as windmill or wind turbine.

In its final findings, DGAD has concluded that the product has been exported to India from China at below-normal values. “Material injury has been caused by the dumped imports” of the product, it has said in a notification.

The DGAD “considers it necessary to recommend imposition of definitive anti-dumping duty on imports” from China, it added. The product is already attracting anti-subsidy or countervailing duty.

DGAD has recommended a duty equivalent to the difference between the quantum of anti-dumping duty calculated and the quantum of anti-subsidy duty payable.

Countries impose anti-dumping duties to guard domestic industry from surge in below-cost imports.

India has also imposed similar duties on import of several other products including steel, fabrics and chemicals from different countries including China.

Anti-dumping steps are taken to ensure fair trade, and provide a level-playing field to the domestic industry. They are not a measure to restrict import or cause an unjustified increase in cost of products.