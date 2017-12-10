Gujarat elections: Narendra Modi talks only about himself, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress VP Rahul Gandhi during his campaign meeting ahead of the second phase of Gujarat elections, in Dakor on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Dakor: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of dumping the development agenda and talking only about himself during campaigning for the Gujarat elections.

Gandhi, who began his second day of campaigning for the second phase of Gujarat elections after offering prayers at Lord Krishna’s Ranchhod Raiji Mandir in Dakor, claimed that Modi frequently changed the election planks and now the prime minister was left with nothing to speak about.

The BJP started its campaign on the issue of the Narmada. After 4-5 days, the public said they were not getting the river water, the Congress leader noted. “The BJP took a right turn. It said the election will not be contested on Narmada...let’s contest it on the issue of other backward classes (OBCs). But then the OBCs said the BJP government did not do anything for them. After 5-6 days, the BJP made a sharp left turn and said it would take out development yatra and talk about 22 years of development,” Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi said he listened to Modi’s speech on Saturday, in which “Modiji talked about Modiji for 90% of the time.... First right turn, then left turn, then apply brakes”.

“The election is not about Modiji, nor is it about me. It is neither about BJP nor the Congress. This election is about the future of the people of Gujarat,” Gandhi said.

Criticising the prime minister over his election rallies, which run parallel to his public meetings ahead of the second phase of Gujarat elections, Gandhi accused the prime minister of not talking his future plans for the state and keeping mum on the issue of “corruption.” He also questioned the prime minister over his silence on the agitations by various communities, including Patels, Dalits, anganwadi workers, among others. Gandhi said the truth had caught up with the BJP and it could go nowhere from here.

Rahul Gandhi also asked Congress workers not to use “wrong words” against the prime minister and said his party will defeat him and the BJP with “love and sweet words”. The Congress leader attacked Modi over demonetisation and goods and services tax (GST), saying the note ban helped all “thieves” convert their “black money into white” and the “Gabbar Singh Tax” destroyed small businesses and rendered one lakh people jobless.

“For 60-70 minutes Modiji talks about himself but does not utter a word about note ban and Gabbar Singh. I was sitting in a tea shop. The tea seller said, Rahulji, I am making Rs50 instead of Rs100 I made before GST. He (Modi) has caused us 50% loss,” Gandhi said.

The Congress president-in-waiting also raised the issue of BJP president Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah’s business dealings whereby he allegedly “converted Rs50,000 into Rs80 crore”, and the Rafale fighter jet deal. “You must have observed Modiji does not talk about corruption in his speeches. He made you stand in the queue and imposed the Gabbar Singh Tax,” he said. “Earlier he used to say ‘na khaunga na khane dunga’ (I will not indulge in corruption, nor let others do it). Now he does not utter a word on corruption.”