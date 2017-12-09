Gujarat Elections 2017 LIVE: BJP will bring law against triple talaq, says Narendra Modi in Lunavada

Narendra Modi will address four election rallies today as part of his ongoing campaign for Gujarat elections. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah will continue their campaign trail for Gujarat elections on Saturday, even as the state votes in the first phase of polls.

Modi began the campaign trail with a rally in Lunavada town of Mahisagar district in north Gujarat. The prime minister will later address campaign rallies in Mehsana, Anand and Bodeli. Amit Shah will address two public meetings in Dahod and as many in Kheda district.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will be in Vadnagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home town, to address a public meeting.

Here are the latest updates and development from BJP’s campaign trail for Gujarat elections today:

■ 12.41pm: PM Modi on Congress promising quota to Patidars: “Congress has promised reservation in Gujarat to a community. Are they going to snatch it away from SC/STs or OBCs or is it just like quota promise to Muslims?” (PTI)

■ 12.38pm: “Congress promised reservation to Muslims in various states. Have they been able to fulfil the promise?,” asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a poll rally. (PTI)

■ 12.34pm: Congress leader Rajiv Shukla responds to PM Modi’s remarks about Salman Nizami: “Salman Nizami kaun hai hum jaante hi nahi. He does not hold any position in the party. We can also say that there is some random person Ram Lal in BJP who said something.”

■ 12.19pm: “When Rajiv Gandhi was Prime Minister, Muslim women pleaded with his government to abolish Triple Talaq but his advisors told him that if he did it, he would lose the elections. Those who couldn’t give Muslim sisters their rights are today talking about Hindu-Muslim politics. We will bring a law against Triple Talaq in Parliament,” says PM Narendra Modi.

■ 12.08pm: “Congress has not given OBCs their constitutional rights for 25 years. We passed a law in Lok Sabha but the Congress is holding it in Rajya Sabha, where they have majority. We have pleaded with them for the sake of my OBC brothers and sisters but they are adamant on not clearing it in Rajya Sabha,” says PM Narendra Modi.

■ 12.01pm: “I want to tell all Congress leaders who are abusing me, mocking my poor family, asking who my parents are-this nation is my everything. Every moment of my time is devoted to India and 125 crore Indians,” PM Modi in Lunavada. (ANI)

■ 11.55am: “In every part of the nation, the Congress has misled the Muslim community. They have made fake promises of reservations for Muslims but in no state have they fulfilled their promise,” says PM Modi. (ANI)

■ 11.54pm: “Congress does not have any idea that they are hurting the people of Gujarat by abusing Modi,” says PM Modi.

■ 11.52am: “I want to answer them who are asking me about my parents, that Bharat Maa is my mother and father ,” PM Modi in Lunavada. (Tv9 Gujarati)

■ 11.48am: “Salman Nizami asks on Twitter- Modi who is your father, who is your mother? Among the other things he says- he calls for Azad Kashmir. He calls our army rapists. How can the people accept such people like Salman Nizami? He also says there will be an Afzal from every home,” says PM Modi. (ANI)

■ 11.42am: “There is a youth Congress leader Salman Nizami, he is even campaigning for Congress in Gujarat. He wrote on Twitter about Rahul Ji’s father, grandmother. That is ok but he asks - Modi tell me who is your Mother, who is your father? Such language can’t even be used for enemies,” says PM Modi in his election speech. (ANI)

■ 11.34am: “ Congress has been rejected comprehensively across the nation. Gujarat too will reject the Congress and will punish them for their politics,” says PM Modi in Lunavada. (News18)

■ 11.28 am: Narendra Modi has started addressing BJP election rally in Lunavada town of Mahisagar district in north Gujarat. (ANI)