News in Numbers: India plans to eliminate TB by 2025

9

What is it? The number of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed after Maoists blew up their mine-protected vehicle at Sukma in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Why is it important? This is reportedly a revenge attack after a joint operation by the police of Telangana and Chhattisgarh resulted in the deaths of 10 suspected Maoists on 2 March. Over 1,900 security personnel have been killed in Maoist violence between 2005 and 2018 (up to 11 March).

Tell me more: In March and April last year, Maoists had killed 12 and 25 CRPF men in ambush attacks, which are counted among the biggest in the last few years.

17

What is it? The number of leaders of opposition parties that United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi had invited for dinner at her residence on Tuesday.

Why is it important? This comes at a time when Congress has been losing a string of elections, the latest being in the northeast (Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland). The meet is likely to be an attempt at stitching an alliance to defeat the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which now covers 71% of India’s population in 20 states, in the 2019 general elections.

Tell me more: Those who were not invited include the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Biju Janata Dal and Telugu Desam Party, which pulled out its ministers in the central government but continues to be part of the NDA alliance.

20.4%

What is it? The percent by which the Indian government cut Monsanto’s royalties on Tuesday.

Why is it important? This could trigger another row similar to the one in 2016 when the government had cut royalties that local firms pay Monsanto for its genetically modified (GM) seeds by 70% and the latter had threatened to quit India. Monsanto says its royalties currently account for less than 0.5% of the cultivation cost, which would be further reduced due to the latest order.

Tell me more: The government also reduced the prices of GM cotton seeds by 7.5% to Rs740 for a packet of 450 grams to help farmers whose crops have been affected by pest infestations.

Rs5,000 crore

What is it? The amount of pension liabilities under-reported by the Indian Railways during 2016-17.

Why is it important? This artificially boosted the operating ratio—the percentage of working expenses to traffic earnings—to 96.5%, as compared to 99.54%. Had the true amount of pension liabilities accounted, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, the national auditor, said the pension fund would show a negative balance, with no surplus available to service debt fund.

Tell me more: Operating ratio is an indicator of operational efficiency. A lower ratio is needed to generate surplus to buy new assets or have adequate funds for safety operations. At 99.5%, the operating ratio is the lowest since 2000-01.

2025

What is it? The year by which India is planning to eliminate tuberculosis (TB), five years ahead of the global target.

Why is it important? India has the highest number of TB infection and TB death rates. 28 million new cases were detected in 2016, with 400,000 deaths arising out of TB infection. The number of TB deaths is 2.6 times the number of people killed from road accidents. Advancing of the target would save that many lives each year.

Tell me more: The World Health Organisation’s “End TB Strategy” aims to reduce TB deaths and new cases by 80% and 90%, respectively, by 2030. TB is one of the top 10 causes of deaths, and 1.7 million people died worldwide in 2016.

