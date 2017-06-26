Narendra Modi’s US visit: What global media is saying

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit in which he is meeting Donald Trump later today has evoked a varied response from the American and international media. Here’s a round-up of some of the stories reported during Modi’s US visit:

The Washington Post: “Modi’s ‘no frills’ visit to Washington masks a potential minefield” (June 26): Max Bearak

“So it might seem a strange time for Trump to receive Modi, yet here he is, with closed-door meetings and a private working dinner on the schedule. Instead of playing up the occasion, Washington and New Delhi are billing the talks as “no-frills,” geared toward hard-nosed business discussions. Modi’s brief and subdued plans indicate the care both sides are taking to make sure a relationship on the rocks doesn’t slip any further.”

The New York Times: “With Trump Set to Meet Narendra Modi, Many U.S. Indians Are Hopeful” (June 25): Avantika Chilkoti

“With Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India set to meet President Trump on Monday for the first time, many Indians in communities like this one have had high hopes for the relationship between the two leaders — both of whom swept to power as media-savvy political outsiders pledging to revive their national economies.”

BBC: “Can Narendra Modi and Donald Trump recreate the magic of the Obama years?” (26 June): Rudra Chaudhuri

“Since taking office, Mr Modi’s government has done more to tie India’s coattails to the US political apparel than almost any other in India’s past.This includes signing a defence logistics agreement and entering international conventions to help allow US firms the possibility of investing in India’s nuclear market.Striking a personal bond with Mr Trump may allow Mr Modi the opportunity to explain India’s position on contentious subjects like climate change and make a case for H-1B visas.”

Al Jazeera: “Trump-Modi: Steak meets dahl for US-India first date” (June 25): James Renil

“Both Modi and Trump have much in common - they are both populist, pro-business nationalists who rocked their respective political establishments. Each has amassed more than 30 million Twitter followers. Such similarities can come in handy when they get down to business in White House talks on everything from arms, trade and visas, to global and regional security challenges. Modi is likely to raise concerns over a visa scheme for bringing high-skilled foreign workers into the US, including many of the Indian tech whizzes who work in Silicon Valley.”

The Global Times (China): “China could benefit from Trump-Modi summit” (22 June): Qian Feng

“Compared with his predecessor, Modi has adopted a more open mind in reform and opening-up. Since he became India’s prime minister in 2014, the country has rolled out a series of reform measures, such as the Goods and Services Tax, to improve the investment climate. It is possible that Modi may announce further measures in this regard if Trump presses him to do more to allow foreign and Indian companies to be treated equally in the country. An improved investment climate will contribute not just to US firms doing business in India, but also to companies from other countries, China including.”