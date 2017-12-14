Home ministry seeks Rs1,054 crore financial outlay for police modernisation scheme

On Thursday, union home minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high level meeting to review the progress of the Modernisation of Police Force scheme. File photo: Mint

New Delhi: Three months after the cabinet committee on security (CCS) raised the overall proportion of central funding for the Modernisation of Police Force scheme (MPF) from 32% to 42%, the union home ministry has issued guidelines to states for its implementation. It has also written to the finance ministry so that the next phase of MPF can be set into motion from April 2018.

On Thursday, union home minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high level meeting to review the progress of the scheme.

“With the current phase of the MPF scheme ending in December, the home ministry has also written to the union finance ministry wherein Rs1,054 crore financial outlay has been sought for two years —a steep jump from the Rs200 crore average annual outlay in the current phase,” said a senior home ministry official, requesting anonymity.

The home ministry has also sought clearance from the finance ministry to provide greater financial autonomy to the directors general (DG) of the central paramilitary forces. In addition, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be provided Rs1,000 crore for two years.

“The MHA has written to the finance ministry to delegate more powers to the DGs of paramilitary forces to deal with vehicles which are ambushed. As of now, permissions are required from the finance ministry to retire the damaged vehicle,” the official added.

On Thursday, Singh, following the review of MPF, also issued guidelines to states for its implementation, wherein five workshops for five different sets of states will be held in January 2018, in order to prompt them to plan in advance to release the funds from April 2018.

In 2000, the ministry of home affairs rolled out the MPF scheme that would give a makeover to the police and reduce dependence on paramilitary troops.

“The scheme was designed to equip the police with the latest equipment and infrastructure. 17 years on, it remains work in progress. On 1 February, finance minister Arun Jaitley increased the budgetary allocation for modernization of the police (MPF scheme) from Rs1,685 crore in 2016-17 to Rs2,022 crore in 2017-18. The allocation for police infrastructure also went up, from Rs3,265 crore to Rs4,447 crore,” Singh told reporters in September.

The scheme focuses on improving police mobility, weapons, equipment, training infrastructure, computerization and forensic science facilities.

The CCS has designated a financial outlay of Rs25,060 crore for the MPF scheme over the next three-year period, out of which the Centre will provide Rs18,636 crore and the states, Rs6,424 crore.