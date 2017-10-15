Livemint

Last Published: Sun, Oct 15 2017. 10 28 AM IST

Virginia State University campus on lockdown after shooting

A shooting was reported at the Virginia State University in Petersburg, United States, on Saturday night
Virginia State University campus is on lockdown after reports of shooting. Photo: AP
Virginia State University campus is on lockdown after reports of shooting. Photo: AP

Petersburg: Virginia State University (VSU) in on lockdown after a shooting on campus. University police tweeted on Saturday night, “Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow.”

A second tweet said police were still on the scene, the campus remains on lockdown and to continue to avoid the area.

The university’s website says the Petersburg, Virginia school was celebrating the final day of it homecoming.

First Published: Sun, Oct 15 2017. 09 35 AM IST
Topics: Virginia State University Virginia State University shooting Virginia shooting Virginia State University campus lockdown Petersburg

