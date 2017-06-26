Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Jun 26 2017. 09 17 PM IST

CAIT releases white paper on GST to educate traders

One week before GST rollout, CAIT releases a white paper to help traders understand the basic fundamentals of the new tax regime

PTI
CAIT white paper assumes significance as large number of traders still remain unaware about the basic fundamentals of the GST. Photo: Bloomberg
New Delhi: Traders’ body the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday released a white paper on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to disseminate information about the new indirect tax regime.

The ‘GST White Paper’ consists of all the important aspects of GST and its compliance, the CAIT said in a statement. The white paper assumes significance as large number of traders across the country still remain unaware about the basic fundamentals of the GST and the compliance obligations, it said.

    CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said though the GST is going to be implemented in less than a week from today, yet large number of traders are still unaware about not only the basic fundamentals of the GST but even the compliance obligations.

    The CAIT has also launched a ‘Digital Rath’ to educate small businesses and the trading community on adoption of digital payments.

    First Published: Mon, Jun 26 2017. 09 17 PM IST
    Topics: GST goods and services tax new tax regime traders trade body

