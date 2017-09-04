Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Mon, Sep 04 2017. 10 00 PM IST

To counter North Korea, Trump, Moon agree to end South Korean missiles’ payload limits

The two leaders agreed ‘to lift the cap on missile payload of South Korea as an effective countermeasure’ against North Korea’s nuclear test
AFP
A file photo of US President Donald Trump with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: Reuters
A file photo of US President Donald Trump with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: Reuters

Seoul: US President Donald Trump and South Korea’s leader Moon Jae-In agreed on Monday to remove limits on the payload of the South’s missiles, Seoul’s presidential office said, as the United Nations (UN) Security Council met to discuss a response to Pyongyang’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

The two leaders in a phone call “agreed to lift the cap on missile payload of South Korea as an effective countermeasure” against Pyongyang’s test on Sunday of what it described as a hydrogen bomb designed for a long-range missile, the presidential office said in a statement.

Seoul was perviously restricted to a maximum warhead weight of 500kg (1,100 pounds) on its ballistic missiles, according to a bilateral agreement with the US.

First Published: Mon, Sep 04 2017. 10 00 PM IST
Topics: North Korea South Korea missile payload Donald Trump Moon Jae-In

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share