To counter North Korea, Trump, Moon agree to end South Korean missiles’ payload limits
The two leaders agreed ‘to lift the cap on missile payload of South Korea as an effective countermeasure’ against North Korea’s nuclear test
Seoul: US President Donald Trump and South Korea’s leader Moon Jae-In agreed on Monday to remove limits on the payload of the South’s missiles, Seoul’s presidential office said, as the United Nations (UN) Security Council met to discuss a response to Pyongyang’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test.
The two leaders in a phone call “agreed to lift the cap on missile payload of South Korea as an effective countermeasure” against Pyongyang’s test on Sunday of what it described as a hydrogen bomb designed for a long-range missile, the presidential office said in a statement.
Seoul was perviously restricted to a maximum warhead weight of 500kg (1,100 pounds) on its ballistic missiles, according to a bilateral agreement with the US.
First Published: Mon, Sep 04 2017. 10 00 PM IST
