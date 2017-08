Shahid Khaqan Abbasi elected new prime minister of Pakistan

Pakistan’s former petroleum minister and prime minister-designate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrives at the Parliament House to casts his vote during the election for interim prime minister in Islamabad on 1 August 2017. Photo: AFP

Islamabad: Pakistani lawmakers on Tuesday elected former petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the country’s new prime minister, replacing ousted veteran leader Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif’s ruling PML-N party used its majority in the National Assembly to install Abbasi, after the Supreme Court last week ordered Nawaz Sharif disqualified from office over failure to disclose a source of income.

Abassi’s tenure is expected to be short, as Sharif has earmarked his brother Shahbaz as the successor once he becomes eligible.

Shahbaz, currently the chief minister of the vast Punjab province, needs to win a parliamentary by-election before other lawmakers can elect him as prime minister. Reuters