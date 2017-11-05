 Army kill 2 militants, foil infiltration bid in Kashmir’s Baramulla district - Livemint
Last Published: Sun, Nov 05 2017. 10 10 AM IST

Army kill 2 militants, foil infiltration bid in Kashmir’s Baramulla district

An infiltration bid was foiled in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and two terrorists were killed, said Army
PTI
The Army operation is still in progress in Uri sector. File photo: HT
The Army operation is still in progress in Uri sector. File photo: HT

Srinagar: Two militants were on Sunday killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The operation is still in progress.

“An infiltration bid was foiled in Uri sector and two terrorists have been killed,” an Army official said here. Further details are awaited.

First Published: Sun, Nov 05 2017. 10 04 AM IST
