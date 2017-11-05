Army kill 2 militants, foil infiltration bid in Kashmir’s Baramulla district
An infiltration bid was foiled in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and two terrorists were killed, said Army
Srinagar: Two militants were on Sunday killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
The operation is still in progress.
“An infiltration bid was foiled in Uri sector and two terrorists have been killed,” an Army official said here. Further details are awaited.
