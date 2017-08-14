India’s trade deficit narrows to $11.45 billion in July from a month ago

India’s imports stood at $33.99 billion and exports at $22.54 billion in July. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: India’s trade deficit narrowed to $11.45 billion in July from a month ago, following a slowdown in merchandise imports, government data showed on Monday.

The trade shortfall was $12.96 billion in June.

Asia’s third-largest economy imported goods worth $33.99 billion last month, up 15.42% from a year ago. The figure was lower than imports of $36.52 billion in June.

Gold imports, however, in July nearly doubled from last year to $2.1 billion. Merchandise exports for July came in at $22.54 billion, up 3.94% year-on-year.