India’s trade deficit narrows to $11.45 billion in July from a month ago
India’s trade deficit narrowed to $11.45 billion in July from a month ago, following a slowdown in imports even as exports expanded 3.94% year-on-year
New Delhi: India’s trade deficit narrowed to $11.45 billion in July from a month ago, following a slowdown in merchandise imports, government data showed on Monday.
The trade shortfall was $12.96 billion in June.
Asia’s third-largest economy imported goods worth $33.99 billion last month, up 15.42% from a year ago. The figure was lower than imports of $36.52 billion in June.
Gold imports, however, in July nearly doubled from last year to $2.1 billion. Merchandise exports for July came in at $22.54 billion, up 3.94% year-on-year.
First Published: Mon, Aug 14 2017. 06 26 PM IST
Topics: India trade deficit July exports imports
Latest News »
- Supreme Court tells Supertech to deposit Rs10 crore to refund investors
- DLF shares soar 17% on reports of pact with GIC for rental arm
- Barbeque Nation files IPO papers to raise Rs700 crore
- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: Amit Shah has no moral right to call my govt corrupt
- North Korea tensions ease as US officials play down war risks after Trump tirade
Mint on Sunday »
Share