Mob thrashes Muslim man on suspicion of cow slaughter in Jharkhand

Giridih (Jharkhand): An over 100-strong mob attacked a Muslim man on the suspicion that he had slaughtered a cow after allegedly finding the carcass of a bovine near his house in Giridih district, the police said.

The group raided the house of the man at Barieya village on Tuesday night shortly after the carcass of a cow was allegedly found, they said. The police rescued the man from the marauding mob and admitted him to a local hospital, but later shifted him to a hospital in Dhanbad owing to the seriousness of his injuries, the police said. The man was out of danger, they said, adding that some persons were also injured in the clash between the mob and the police. They have been admitted to hospitals in Dhanbad and their condition has been stated to be stable.

More From Livemint »

Ten persons have been detained and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in the area, deputy inspector-general of police Bhimsen Tuti said. Jharkhand inspector-general of police (headquarters) Ashish Batra said the matter was under investigation and a case has been registered at Deori police station.