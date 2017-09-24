Rahul Gandhi to begin three-day Gujarat visit from Monday

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Photo: PTI

Ahmedabad: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will kick-start a three-day campaign in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region on Monday after offering prayers at a Krishna temple in Dwarka, a senior party leader said.

Gandhi will visit the Lord Krishna temple after he lands at the Mithapur airstrip in the Devbhumi Dwarka district on Monday morning, senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said.

After offering prayers at the temple, Gandhi will hit the road for a tour of the Saurashtra region as part of the party’s election campaign in Gujarat, he said. “Rahul Gandhi will start his three-day road show from Dwarka in Saurashtra. He will address the public at different points and will interact with them along the way,” Gohil said.

After a road show in Dwarka town, Gandhi will make brief halts where he will interact with farmers and traders before addressing a rally in the afternoon. The party vice president will then proceed for Jamnagar town where he will make a night halt.

On 26 September, he will cover towns such as Dhrol and Tankara by road before reaching Rajkot, Gohil said. He will interact with traders and industrialists after reaching Rajkot in the afternoon. “He will make a night stay in Rajkot. The next morning he will cover Chotila, Jasdan, Virpur, Jetpur and other towns before concluding the campaign at Khodaldham,” Gohil said.

After covering Saurashtra, Gandhi will campaign in north, central and south Gujarat at later dates as part of the party’s poll campaign ahead of the assembly elections slated to be held later this year, party officials said.