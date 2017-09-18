Telangana announces 50% subsidy for farmers who buy buffalos

A file photo of Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Rao said a comprehensive scheme for the development of the dairy sector will be launched in the state to start a ‘Ksheera Viplavam’ (Milk Revolution). Photo: AFP

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced that the government, through dairy development societies, would provide 50% subsidy to farmers who buy buffalos and a 75% subsidy to farmers from the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities. Rao also said a comprehensive scheme for the development of the dairy sector will be launched in the state to start a “Ksheera Viplavam” (Milk Revolution).

The announcements were made during a meeting with members of the Vijaya, Mulkanur, Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy district dairy development societies. Rao told the attendees that the societies will be given top priority in the schemes, a statement from his office said.

As a precursor to the upcoming schemes, the chief minister also accepted the demand of other dairy farmers to give them Rs4 per litre as incentive, which is done in the case of Vijaya Dairy in the state. He assured them that the Rs4 per litre incentive will be implemented from 24 September, the statement added.

At the meeting, which was attended by about 8,000 dairy farmers, the chief minister, referring to milk production in the state, said that all the dairy development societies put together produce less milk in comparison with states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. Rao said that he would personally prepare the scheme.

He also took a dig at the past governments in united Andhra Pradesh state, which was bifurcated in 2014 to create Telangana.

“After 60 years of relentless struggle we have achieved our Telangana state. Under the united AP rule, for 60 years god knows what they did. The Telangana region suffered the most with all untold miseries in all fronts,” the statement quoted Rao as saying.

He told the dairy farmers that the government was helping other sectors as well. “This is the reason why we have launched sheep distribution schemes for Yadavs and Kurumas (shepherd community) at a cost of Rs4,000 crore,” Rao added.

The chief minister also said the ongoing “Land Records Rectification and Purification” programme taken up by the government will “eradicate” endless litigation and other problems pertaining to rights over the lands. It has been taken up to find out how many farmers own land and to ensure that monetary benefits/subsidies for them are not diverted.