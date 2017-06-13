Odisha high court asks CBSE to re-evaluate answer sheets of 159 students

The high court last week had passed a similar order asking the CBSE to re-evaluate the papers of 22 students, of whom only 18 applied for re-evaluation of their answer papers. Photo: HT

Cuttack: The Odisha High Court on Tuesday asked the CBSE to re-evaluate the answer sheets of at least 159 more students, who approached the court alleging discrepancies in their class 12 results that were published last month.

A vacation bench of Justice K R Mohapatra asked the petitioners to apply with requisite fees for re-evaluation of their desired papers at the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) regional office in Bhubaneswar by 19 June.

Accordingly, the CBSE authorities were asked to evaluate these answer papers again by engaging experts and publish the results by 30 June, said senior advocate Pitambar Acharya, who argued the case for one of the petitioners.

The high court last week had passed a similar order asking the CBSE to re-evaluate the papers of 22 students, of whom only 18 applied for re-evaluation of their answer papers. The CBSE had filed a review petition in the high court urging it to reconsider its earlier order for re-evaluation of answer papers.