CBI raids residence of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi
CBI carries out searches at the residence of former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, wife Rabri Devi and a former managing director of IRCTC
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out searches at the residence of former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and a former managing director of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), sources said.
The raids were said to be in connection with a case registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in tenders for the maintenance of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.
First Published: Fri, Jul 07 2017. 08 20 AM IST
