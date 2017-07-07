Livemint

Last Published: Fri, Jul 07 2017. 08 25 AM IST

CBI raids residence of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi

CBI carries out searches at the residence of former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, wife Rabri Devi and a former managing director of IRCTC

PTI
A file photo of former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Photo: Mint
A file photo of former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out searches at the residence of former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and a former managing director of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), sources said.

The raids were said to be in connection with a case registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in tenders for the maintenance of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.

    First Published: Fri, Jul 07 2017. 08 20 AM IST
    Topics: Lalu Prasad Yadav CBI raid Rabri Devi Investigation CBI

