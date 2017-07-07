CBI raids residence of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out searches at the residence of former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and a former managing director of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), sources said.

The raids were said to be in connection with a case registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in tenders for the maintenance of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.